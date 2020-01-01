Canfield man killed in Jackson Twp. crash

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve on I-76, near Bailey Road in Jackson Township

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) — The year begins with a death on a local highway.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve on Interstate 76, near Bailey Road in Jackson Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the car, driven by 54-year-old Kevin Chizmar of Canfield, was heading east on I-76 when he lost control, went off the road and hit a tree. The car caught fire.

Troopers say Chizmar was not wearing his seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown where he later died.

One lane of I-76 was shut down as crews worked to put the fire out and remove the car from the highway.

The crash is under investigation.