Canfield eyesore demolished

CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A longstanding eyesore in Canfield was demolished this week.

The Colonial Motel on Route 224 was torn down.

Courtesy: Traci DeCapua, Canfield Township Zoning Inspector)

The property was sold at auction for $160,000. It was valued by the Mahoning County auditor at $240,000.

Township trustees filed a court order to shut the motel down in March due to multiple violations. It was subsequently sold.

Plans for the property have not been disclosed.

