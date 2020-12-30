Canfield eyesore demolished

CANFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A longstanding eyesore in Canfield was demolished this week.
The Colonial Motel on Route 224 was torn down.
The property was sold at auction for $160,000. It was valued by the Mahoning County auditor at $240,000.
Township trustees filed a court order to shut the motel down in March due to multiple violations. It was subsequently sold.
Plans for the property have not been disclosed.
