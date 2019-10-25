Canfield cats in need of homes at Angels for Animals

The Angels for Animals Adopt-A-Thon will be Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Angels for Animals is running out of space for kittens and cats. An additional 600 are being cared for at foster homes.

This weekend, the animal center is holding a Meet the Fosters Adopt-A-Thon.

Organizers said they are in desperate need of good homes for their feline friends.

“We’re struggling,” said Feline Manager Sherry Bankey. “We don’t even have space for them right now. Those cats that are in carriers, we’re out of carriers. So we’re zigging and zagging, trying to get these cats out.”

Black or mostly black cats will have 25% off adoption fees excluding resident cats.

The Angels for Animals Adopt-A-Thon is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center at 4750 South Range Rd. in Canfield.