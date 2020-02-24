Candle light vigil held for area basketball player who passed away

Hundreds of families and classmates came out to show support in memory of Darian Keyser

JAMESTOWN, Pa. (WYTV) – A candle light vigil was held for Jamestown High School senior Darian Keyser Sunday night.

Keyser was part of the basketball team and passed away unexpectedly in his sleep.

Hundreds of families and classmates came out to show their support in memory of Keyser.

On Thursday, Sharpsville Area School District even wore Jamestown colors in support. They are collecting donations for Keyser’s family through Friday, February 28. Any and all donations will also be accepted at any building office.

Keyser recently scored 1,000 career points and was on track to attend Geneva College.

His teammate Nick College says that Keyser will be missed by many.

“He was just always positive, always smiling. He found a way every time, that even if you messed up, he would say do this next time, you know, just in the most reassuring way. He was a great kid,” said College.

The Mercer County Coroner is trying to determine the cause of Keyser’s death. The coroner says additional studies need to be done on young athletes in these types of cases.