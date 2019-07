The mayor said he hopes to have a deal made before the new deadline

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Campbell has been close to making a deal with Aqua Ohio on providing water to the city. The city has now asked for an extension for the deal to be made.

The original proposal deadline was Monday. It will now be extended to July 22.

Mayor Nick Phillips said the reason for the extension is to work out the legal language in the contract.

