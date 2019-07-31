Campaign aims to keep children safe from heat stroke

52 children lost their lives nationwide from either being trapped or left in the car.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – In honor of National Heat Stroke Awareness Day, the Cortland fire department is stressing the importance of keeping yourself and your children safe from the heat.

With it being the peak of summer, it is important for you to be aware of what the extreme heat can do to you.

Cortland’s fire chief David Rey said there are some common symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

“If you start noticing that you’re out on a hot day and you’re working and you’re not sweating anymore, you start to get a headache, maybe you have some muscle cramps starting, get out of the sun,” said Rey.

He said this year the department is supporting the “CheckForBaby” campaign, which is aimed at preventing children getting overheated in cars.

“They’re trying to medicate some of the children that have been left in cars and have subsequently had poor outcomes because of that,” Rey said.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2018, 52 children lost their lives nationwide from either being trapped or left in the car.

A father at Mosquito Lake on Wednesday said parenting can be chaotic.

“But amidst all that, my first priority is to make sure I have my kids within eye sight,” said Christopher Bradley.

Bradley said the key to this hot weather is to keep your children hydrated and having a close eye on them.

NHTSA is encouraging parents and caregivers to always look in the front and back of their vehicle before locking their cars and walking away.