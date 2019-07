He served as pastor at Third Baptist Church for 59 years

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The calling hours for longtime pastor Rev. Morris Lee have been scheduled for this week.

Calling hours will be Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Third Baptist Church, 1177 Park Hill Drive in Youngstown.

There will be a homegoing celebration on Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at the church.

Rev. Lee passed away at the age of 84. He served as pastor at Third Baptist Church for 59 years.

