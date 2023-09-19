(KSNT) — Federal health officials say cake slices sold in Walmart stores could pose serious allergy risks to some individuals.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in a press release that David’s Cookies is recalling more than 950 units of its 7 oz. “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake” with the lot number BS23212. This product was sold in Walmart stores across the country.

The recall was issued after 960 units of “Marketside Chocolate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake” were mislabeled as “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake,” according to the FDA. Because the label doesn’t list peanuts as an ingredient and doesn’t declare a peanut allergen warning, federal regulators fear the product may pose a risk for those with a peanut allergy.

(Photo Courtesy/FDA)

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to the FDA yet in connection to the recalled product. If you have a peanut allergy and consume the recalled product, you are advised to contact a physician immediately.

Walmart and David’s Cookies are working together to block all “Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake” and “Marketside Chocolate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake” from being distributed further, according to the FDA.

If you have purchased the recalled cake slices, you are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, you can call David’s Cookies at 800-500-2800 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. EST.