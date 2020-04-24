Closings and delays
There are currently 26 active closings. Click for more details.
LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 11

Browns bolster offensive line with first round draft pick

NFL Draft

Cleveland has six more draft picks over the next two days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills Jr. (74) lines up against Tennessee during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Cleveland Browns addressed a major need on the offensive line Thursday by selecting Alabama lineman Jedrick Wills, Jr. with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Wills is a 6’4″, 312-pound junior and First Team All-SEC selection at Alabama. He started all 13 games at right tackle this past season, helping lead the Crimson Tide to 11 wins, including a victory in the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

The Cleveland Browns have six more picks over the next two days. Those picks include:

Round 2 – #41
Round 3 – #74
Round 3 – #97
Round 4 – #115
Round 6 – #187
Round 7 – #244

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com