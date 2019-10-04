Brookfield Middle School to be repaired after cracking from ground expansion

Superintendent Toby Gibson said the floor is cracking in a middle school hallway and the roof needs some repairs

BROOKFIELD TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Ohio Schools Facilities Commission is working closely with Brookfield Local Schools to repair its building.

The district opened the school in 2011.

Superintendent Toby Gibson said the floor is cracking in a middle school hallway and the roof needs some repairs.

During construction, shale was exposed and it’s expanding, causing the concrete to lift and crack.

“There are consultants looking at the data from the building and trying to put together a plan to remedy any potential costs,” Gibson said.

Repairs will be made during summer break.

The Ohio Facilities Commission would pay 65% of the cost and the school district would pay the rest.