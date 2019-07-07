Brookfield man creates organization to help pets with medical needs

Cooke takes care of 25 dogs or more with the help of volunteers

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is a non-profit organization helping cats and dogs with medical needs in the area.

Jason Cooke, of Brookfield, started the organization from his home. He now takes care of 25 dogs or more with the help of volunteers.

HHPP was created to help heart-worm-positive and medical needs dogs throughout Ohio.

At 10 a.m. on Sunday the group will be holding an open house to promote animal welfare to the public.

Representatives from Countryside Veterinary-Kinsman will be there to answer questions. A canine microchip clinic will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. with a cost of $20 per dog.

The Trumbull County Dog Warden will be selling 2019 licenses for $9 for dogs that have never been licensed before.