Break-ins reported at Warren medical complex

The building was broken into twice in four days

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Warren are investigating after several break-ins at a medical complex.

According to police reports, the building manager at Oakwood Counseling Center on North Rd. S.E. told officers the business was broken into twice in four days.

The first time was Sunday and the most recent break-in happened between 10 p.m. Wednesday and 3 p.m. Thursday.

The manager said the burglars came through a sealed side door and took gift cards, a laptop, training DVDs and cash.

Several hours later at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday, officers were called back to the complex for a burglar alarm going off at the Center for Arthritis in the same complex.

Officers noted the door to the center was ajar, a flower pot was overturned and there was glass on the floor. No one was found inside.