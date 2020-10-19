Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown receives check from weekend car show benefit

Monday morning, Youngstown United As One presented a $2,700 check to the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A car show for gear-heads made fans with muscle cars, sports cars and more pretty happy.

Monday morning, Youngstown United As One presented a $2,700 check to the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown. It was proceeds from Saturday’s car show.

The group revved past its modest expectations.

“Our goal was $200 but we did better so we gave them more because they deserve it. The kids are our future,” said Darrell Jones, president of Youngstown United As One.

“Not only will this help us with our program but the news of this will tell kids that we’re open and ready to serve them and families,” said Jim Bird, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Youngstown.

The Boys and Girls Club remains focused on building academic success, good character and healthy lifestyles for children.