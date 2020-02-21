Bond set for Liberty woman accused of posing as nurse

News

Police say Amanda Thorne stole the identity of another Amanda Thorne to work as a registered nurse

by: Nadine Grimley

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Liberty woman appeared in court Friday on accusations that she was working as a nurse without a license.

Police say Amanda Thorne stole the identity of another Amanda Thorne from Bowling Greene. She was also accused of starting work in January at Cortland Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Officers arrested her Tuesday when co-workers contacted police with their suspicions.

She has outstanding warrants from Warren Municipal Court as well.

Friday, she was given $40,000 bond.

Additional charges are expected.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com