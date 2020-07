The alert was issued due to a valve replacement

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Some residents in Niles are without water after a boil alert was issued in the city on Tuesday.

The alert affects residents on Youll Road from Route 422 to the dead-end, as well as Suburban Village.

The alert was issued due to a valve replacement.

City officials said water is restored, but the alert will be in effect for residents until further notice.