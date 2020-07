He slipped from a rock and fell into a creek at McConnells Mill State Park while hiking with his family in May

PORTERSVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – The body of a man who fell into a creek at McConnells Mill State Park in Butler County two months ago has been found.

Jeff Hanby II slipped from a rock and fell into the Slippery Rock Creek while hiking with his family on May 2.

There was a strong current at the time and first responders weren’t able to find his body.

The park manager was glad they could bring some closure to his family.