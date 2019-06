According to dispatch, the incident is being investigated as a murder

COITSVILLE, Ohio (WYTV) – Police are investigating after a body was found in Coitsville Saturday night.

Investigators were called to the scene at King’s Motel on McCartney Road around 6:30 p.m.

According to dispatch, the incident is being investigated as a murder.

Coitsville police would not give further information at this time.

