Bobblehead museum reveals ‘Neglected Presidents’ set, including Niles’ McKinley

This Jan. 8, 2019 photo shows the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Carrie Antlfinger)

A Republican and Ohio native, McKinley served as the 25th president of the United States from 1897 until his assassination in 1901

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WYTV) – On Friday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a limited-edition bobblehead of President William McKinley.

This is the first bobblehead featuring William McKinley and is one of the 18 “Neglected Presidents” bobbleheads the Hall of Fame and Museum is releasing Friday.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 500.

A Republican born in Niles, McKinley served as the 25th president of the United States from 1897 until his assassination in 1901.

“We’re excited to release the first bobblehead of President William McKinley,” said Phil Sklar, National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO. “While previously neglected in the bobblehead world, William McKinley is an important part of our country’s history and we think this bobblehead will be a great learning tool and a fun collectible for history buffs.”

The “Neglected Presidents” bobblehead collection includes 18 former United States presidents:

John Quincy Adams

Chester Arthur

James Buchanan

Grover Cleveland

Calvin Coolidge

Millard Fillmore

James Garfield

Warren G. Harding

Benjamin Harrison

Rutherford B. Hayes

Andrew Johnson

William McKinley

Franklin Pierce

William Howard Taft

Zachary Taylor

John Tyler

Martin Van Buren

Woodrow Wilson

These mark the first bobbleheads for 13 of the presidents and the first traditional bobbleheads for four of the other five.