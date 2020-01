It now goes to township trustees, who can overturn the Zoning Commission's decision

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman Zoning Commission denied Meijer a zone change to put a gas station at Lockwood Boulevard and Tippecanoe Road.

The zone change now goes to the Boardman Township trustees, who can overturn the Zoning Commission’s decision.

The Zoning Commission previously denied Meijer’s request to build a new store at Route 224 and Lockwood but the trustees overturned that decision.

A Meijer spokesperson said construction of the new store should begin by mid-February.