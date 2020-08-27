Boardman Schools reopening update includes new start and dismissal times

Boardman is adding another hour to teacher and staff schedules so they can offer more personal, face-to-face time with remote learners

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – With many Valley students returning to the classroom in the coming weeks, Boardman Local Schools Superintendent Tim Saxton gave Spartan families some updates on the district’s reopening plan.

All school and academic fees have been waived for the first semester of the school year.

Boardman is adding another hour to teacher and staff schedules so they can offer more personal, face-to-face time with remote learners before the live instruction if needed.

To make that happen, Boardman is making some changes to start and dismissal times at all of its schools.

At the three elementary buildings, school will start at 7:50 a.m. and end at 1:10 p.m.

At Center Intermediate, school will be on a one-hour delay, starting at 9:50 a.m. and ending at 3:30 p.m.

Glenwood Jr. High School will start at 8:20 a.m. and end at 2:50 p.m.

Boardman High School will start at 8:15 a.m. and end at 2:55 p.m.

“That helps our teachers connect with remote learners, work on their remote instruction. It’s a win-win for everybody,” Saxton said.

Saxton said they will be working with parents who have issues with before and after-school care.

An updated restart plan will be available on the district’s website Friday.

There will also be a virtual Q&A on September 1 at 6:30 p.m. to answer any questions parents may have about the changes.

Boardman Local Schools start classes on Sept. 14.