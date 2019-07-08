Boardman residents deal with more flooding after Sunday storms

If you have photos or images of flooding in your area, send them through Report It

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Neighborhoods in Boardman once again dealt with high water after storms on Sunday.

The township got an estimated inch to an inch and a third of rain Sunday afternoon, but Lockwood Boulevard lawns and driveways looked more like ponds.

Over on Glenwood Avenue, a car needed to be towed away after stalling out while trying to make it through the flooded road.

There was also heavy flooding on Flagler Lane.

Viewer photo of Flagler Lane in Boardman.

On South Cadillac Drive, homeowners were faced with high water again. James Castellano said he was pumping 6,000 gallons of water per minute in his driveway.

“My whole back yard’s flooded and it’s going back to the next door neighbors’ on the next street. A lot of it is passing through and passing through,” he said.

If you have photos or images of flooding in your area, send them through Report It.