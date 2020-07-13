Boardman kennel collects donations for Columbiana Co. Humane Society overwhelmed by recent raid

Last Friday, humane agents raided Alchemy Acres near Salem and seized 300 animals, including dogs, cats, horses and ducks

COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) – Owners of a local kennel are doing their part to help humane agents in Columbiana County take care of hundreds of animals seized late last week near Salem.

Owners of Pet Lodge USA started collecting donations over the weekend at its kennel on Market Street and warehouse on Southern Boulevard in Boardman.

After learning humane agents were in need of supplies to care for the animals, owner Scott McCoskey and his wife got to work.

“We launched an Amazon wish list, we did a GoFundMe, another go fund thing through Pet Lodge. Just blasted up the social media, asking for everything that they need, which is dog food, cat food, cat litter, cleaning supplies,” McCoskey said.

Late Friday afternoon, humane agents raided Alchemy Acres, located south of Salem, and took more than 300 dogs, cats, horses, ducks and other animals. Many of those animals were underfed, investigators said.

Directors with the Columbiana County Humane Society took the animals to local veterinary clinics to be treated and cared for while their investigation continues.