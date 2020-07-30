Boardman daycare closes temporarily after 3 test positive for COVID-19

The owner made the decision to close in an attempt to stop the virus' spread

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A daycare in Boardman will be closed until mid-August after three tested positive for COVID-19.

The owner of Kids Town Daycare on Stadium Drive made the decision to close the facility in an attempt to stop the coronavirus’ spread, even though the Mahoning County Health Department told them they did not have to close.

A child and two adults recently tested positive for the virus.

Kids Town contacted every parent who currently has a child at the center to let them know about the problem.

The daycare will reopen August 17.