LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Union workers are picketing in Lordstown Wednesday.

It’s happening on Tod Avenue at the site of Old Dominion Freight Line.

The company is expanding from its current location on Route 422 in Girard.

They want to build a $6 million terminal in Lordstown. Workers that are demonstrating say the company is using non-union labor for the work.

A big blow-up rat is at the site of the demonstration. Picketers say they will be there until 9:30 a.m.