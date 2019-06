A viewer called state police and sent us video of the bear

GROVE CITY, Pa. (WYTV) – Shoppers at the Grove City outlets were surprised to see a black bear wandering near the parking lot.

Linda Guenther said her granddaughter was at the food court about 8 p.m. Thursday when she spotted the bear and recorded video.

Guenther called state police and they are investigating.

Bears are common in Western Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Game Commission warns not to approach a bear or attempt to entice it closer – keep your distance.