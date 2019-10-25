Big football game in Boardman will bring traffic restrictions

by: WKBN Staff

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big rivalry game between Boardman and Austintown Friday night will cause some traffic restrictions.

They’re two of the largest schools in our area and police are expecting a big crowd.

Drivers exiting Glenwood Junior High onto Glenwood Avenue will only be allowed to turn right.

Those leaving the high school onto Glenwood will be able to make a righthand turn from the right lane or a lefthand turn from the left lane.

There will be police officers at both locations after the game to direct traffic.

Drivers heading through the Market Street entrance/exit should adhere to the traffic signal at Market and Nisonger Road.

