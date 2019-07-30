Beachgoers wonder if lifeguards should be present after Mosquito Lake drowning

ODNR said it works hard to make sure the public understands how they can increase their personal safety

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – All was quiet at the beach on Mosquito Lake Tuesday, the water calm and the sand barely walked on. But late Monday afternoon, it was a different atmosphere.

Firefighters say Christine Beheler tried saving a 12-year-old boy who was struggling by the buoys when she drowned.

It was her 41st birthday.

A 13-year-old girl was also in the water, trying to help the boy who was struggling, but managed to pull herself away.

“I feel so bad that she passed away and everything, trying to save those kids’ lives,” said Melinda Irwin Lewis.

Melinda Irwin Lewis and her husband William were walking from the trail when they saw what was happening.

“Saw the two kids. She was struggling with the one little boy on the buoy and he just kept bringing her under,” William said.

There are no lifeguards on the beach. Signs are even posted letting beachgoers know.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said it works hard to make sure the public understands how they can increase their personal safety and make informed decisions about their recreational activities and any associated risks.

Which includes safety signs and notices, and marking designated swimming zones indicating areas of water where most adults can stand.

They say at Mosquito Lake, the buoys are set at 4.5 feet deep.

But still, some beachgoers say they’d like to see other safety measures.

“I believe that there should be a lifeguard here. Quite honestly, there’s too many kids in this water,” William said.

“If they had somebody who was trained who knew what to do in that situation, they could have possibly prevented any of it from happening,” said beachgoer Jonathan Fisher.