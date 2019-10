According to CNBC, the Niles store was among the company's least profitable

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Fashion retailer Forever 21 is closing 200 stores, including the one inside the Eastwood Mall.

According to CNBC, the Niles store was among the company’s least profitable.

The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month.

Forever 21 said less foot traffic in malls, where most of its stores are located, and an increase in online sales have contributed to its decline.