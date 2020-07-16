Autism Society of Mahoning Valley’s Camp Friend will be entirely online this year

Organizers hope the week-long, free camp will help those on the autism spectrum identify their interests and learn new things

(WKBN) – Like many summer activities, the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley’s Camp F.R.I.E.N.D. (Finding Rewards In Every New Day) is going virtual this year.

The week-long, free camp is for all ages and abilities on the autism spectrum in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

This year, Camp F.R.I.E.N.D. will be completely online but will still have all of the activities and programs the kids are used to.

Each camper will be mailed a white mask that they can color to make their own, teaching them to learn to adapt to new things — just like virtual camp.

“It’s really hard when you have special needs children, especially with autism,” said Robin Suzelis, Autism Society of Mahoning Valley board president. “‘What do they like? What are new things I can expose them to?’ So this camp, we’re hoping, will say, ‘Oh, this kid really likes music’ or ‘Wow, I didn’t know my kid really liked art activities.'”

The camp runs from July 25 to 31. You can register online, but Friday is the last day to do so.