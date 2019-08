The 76-year-old hadn't been seen or heard from since Friday

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said they found a missing Austintown woman dead on Tuesday.

Austintown police said Monday they were looking for 76-year-old Myrtle Hrehor, who lived off of Kirk Road.

She hadn’t been seen or heard from since Friday.

Police said she took medication every day but left it at home when she went missing.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

Police aren’t releasing any more details at this time.