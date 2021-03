The building will stay but be changed

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Austintown Skate Zone has hit a bump stop and is closing.

The final day for putting on the skates will be March 28.

The building will stay but be changed. The roller floor, Web City, arcade, bumper cars and laser storm will be removed. A car wash is going inside.

The Austintown Zoning Board has already approved the change by a 4 to 1 vote.