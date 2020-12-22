Austintown police officers deliver Christmas gifts to kids in need

Officers shopped for toys and other things on the kids' Christmas lists, then wrapped them during their off time

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police officers in Austintown worked with local businesses to make sure kids in the community received gifts for Christmas.

The Austintown F.O.P. Lodge #126 raised money by extending “No Shave November” into December. Officers also collected donations from individuals and businesses, including Walmart, Home Depot, GameStop and American Towing.

Guidance counselors from Austintown Schools recommended families who could use some help, then the officers shopped for toys, clothes and other things on the kids’ Christmas lists.

Officers and other employees came in early, stayed late and used their lunch breaks to help sort and wrap the presents.

The gifts are ready to be delivered this week.