Austintown police looking for man accused of theft, assault at store

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Austintown are looking for a man they say stole something from a store and assaulted an employee.

The man was wearing an orange shirt and baseball cap at the time.

Police said he was involved in a theft at a local retailer.

When an employee confronted him about it, police said he assaulted the employee.

If you know who this man is or if you have any information, call Det. McGlynn at 330-270-5106 or message the police department on Facebook. Any tips the police department gets will stay confidential.