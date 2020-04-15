Austintown coronavirus testing hours extended; site then moves to Columbiana County

The testing is taking place behind Austintown Elementary School at 245 Idaho Road

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Drive-thru coronavirus testing started Tuesday morning in Austintown.

The testing is taking place behind Austintown Elementary School at 245 Idaho Road.

It started around 9 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m.

Officials said almost 120 people were tested and another 400 have pre-registered.

They are extending Wednesday’s hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and plan to add two days of testing next week in Columbiana County.

We’ll pass along more information about Columbiana County testing as soon as it is finalized.