Assisted living facility feels optimistic with majority of residents, workers vaccinated

(WKBN) – When the coronavirus started, Purple Cat and ISLE jumped into a stringent mode. It checked temperatures, practiced social distancing and followed all of the rules.

It runs 33 residential locations, serving over 100 people.

Some of the people with disabilities are immune-compromised, and there was the fear they could catch the virus or even the workers could get it.

As of Friday, less than five in those groups haven’t received vaccinations, either due to doctor’s orders or a family decision.

“We’re on the other side of it. I think we’re feeling a lot better about it. We’re starting to get the folks out and about in the communities. No parades or anything. Nothing big like that, but getting people out, at least going to the store, getting rid of that cabin fever,” said Jimmy Sutton, owner of Purple Cat.

ISLE is supported living, so it was important for clients and workers to make sure they followed the established protocols in order to keep each other safe.