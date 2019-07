Pieces in both shows are available for sale

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A collection of artwork from women of the Mahoning Valley is currently on display in Youngstown.

The show features all kinds of work, including paintings, fiberworks and jewelry. There is also a special “17 under 17” display for young artists.

Pieces in both shows are available for sale. The exhibit is free to the public at the YWCA through July 29.