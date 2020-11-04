(WKBN) – The Associated Press has declared Bill Johnson the winner of Ohio’s 6th Congressional District.
This according to unofficial voting results, which haven’t been fully counted yet.
Johnson ran against Shawna Roberts, who cut her campaign short because of personal reasons.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- AP declares Bill Johnson winner in Ohio’s 6th District
- AP declares Tim Ryan winner of Ohio’s 13th Congressional District
- Car narrowly misses ODOT worker directing traffic in Rogers
- Watch live: Your Local Elections Headquarters tracking the latest developments
- 4 polling locations in Rogers area lose power Tuesday afternoon