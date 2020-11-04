AP calls Ohio for Trump

News

Other battleground states are still too close to call

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Chip Somodevilla/GettyImagesNews

(AP) – President Donald Trump has won the state of Ohio and its 18 electoral votes.

Other battleground states are still too close to call.

The Trump campaign spent the final days leading up to Election Day in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

More headlines from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com