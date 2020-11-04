(AP) – President Donald Trump has won the state of Ohio and its 18 electoral votes.
Other battleground states are still too close to call.
The Trump campaign spent the final days leading up to Election Day in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Local voters want four more years of President Trump
- AP calls Ohio for Trump
- Anthony Traficanti wins Mahoning County Commissioners’ seat
- David Ditzler wins Mahoning County Commissioners’ seat
- Youngstown Schools emergency levy passes