Anonymous donor gifts Mill Creek MetroParks $750K

The gift is unrestricted, which means it is given for any purpose

(WKBN) – Mill Creek MetroParks has received what’s being called a “transformational” gift.

An anonymous Mahoning Valley donor has gifted the park $750,000. The gift is unrestricted, which means it is given for any purpose.

A portion of the funding will help complete the financing for the Ford Nature Center Redevelopment Project, a revitalization project with a price tag of $3.5 million.

“The donor has wished to remain anonymous to this point. Although we do anticipate in the future some sort of acknowledgment to the family but at this point, they would like to remain anonymous,” said Aaron Young, executive director of Mill Creek MetroParks.

Young says with this donation, park users should look forward to continued improvement to roads and trails throughout the MetroParks.