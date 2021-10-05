Annual Chili Cookoff makes comeback; WYTV anchor/reporter to emcee event

BEAVER TWP., (WYTV) – After taking a year off because of the pandemic, a big local fundraiser is back. The annual Chili Cookoff is taking place Wednesday night.

Tuesday afternoon, WYTV reporter Gerry Ricciutti dropped off two big pots of his homemade chili. He’s one of about a dozen celebrity chefs.

WYTV anchor/reporter Lindsey Watson will also be the night’s emcee.

The event supports the Boardman Optimist Club, which then invests in local activities for kids.

It will be held from 6-8 p.m. at Avion on the Water in Beaver Township.

