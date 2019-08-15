An update to work on WYTV’s antenna

With weather delays and the availability of the specialized crew, work on our main transmitter facility was delayed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Work continues on WYTV’s antenna, with the goal of transmitting at full power by early September.

Due to an FCC-mandated deadline, we were required to switch to a new frequency on August 2. With weather delays and the availability of the specialized crew, however, the work on our main transmitter facility was delayed.

Currently, we’re operating on an auxiliary transmitter that is much lower in power and height.

This is only temporary.

During this work, you may not be receiving our channel or our sister station, WKBN over the air. This work is not affecting viewers with cable TV, Dish Network or a streaming service.

WYFX Channel 19 and its subchannels — myYTV HD, ION, Laff and GetTV — are completely off air right now. WYFX broadcasts on a separate transmitter from WKBN & WYTV. WYFX will return on Channel 32 once a separate phase of work is done on its new antenna. That will happen after the main work is finished on WKBN & WYTV’s antenna.

If you currently cannot tune to WKBN or WYTV, you will need to rescan once work is completed on the antenna shared by those stations.

All viewers will need to rescan once work is finished on the WYFX antenna and the new channel is powered up.

We’ll be notifying our viewers when the work is finished through WYTV.com, WKBN.com, our mobile apps and social media platforms.

Consider downloading the WYTV news app, which is available in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Make sure you enable the news notifications. We will send an alert when we are at full power.

We apologize for the inconvenience during this time, and we thank you for your understanding and patience.