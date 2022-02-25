(WYTV) – Heart Month is coming to a close but the mission of the American Heart Association continues.

Friday night at Fellows Riverside Gardens, a special gala was held to honor the mission and the people in our community helping to spread it.

This was their first in-person event in nearly two years.

This year’s five local Women of Impact nominees shared their heart health stories.

It was an emotional night celebrating empowerment and raising awareness for the number one killer of women — heart disease.

“These Women of Impact are really change-makers in the community who are leading the way for a seven week campaign spreading the mission of the American Heart Association, raising critical funds and having fun with it. There’s so many amazing events in the community where people can come out and support and really learn about the hard work the AHA is doing along these amazing women,” said Tracy Behnke with the American Heart Association.

This special group of women will be celebrated for the impact they’re making on our community. The nominee whose network makes the largest impact will be named the winner of the Woman of Impact Award. That will be announced in April.