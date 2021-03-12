Almost time to spring forward! Here are 5 tips to help you adjust to losing an hour of sleep

While we'll get an extra hour of daylight in the evenings, we'll also miss out on an hour of sleep

CLEVELAND (WKBN/WJW) – At 2 a.m. Sunday, we’ll all set our clocks an hour ahead as part of Daylight Saving Time.

While we’ll get an extra hour of daylight in the evenings, we’ll also miss out on an hour of sleep. And doctors say that can throw our bodies off. It can even be dangerous.

“With spring forward, we’re going to essentially be losing an hour,” said Dr. Michelle Drerup, director of Behavior Sleep Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic Sleep Disorders Center. “That’s more detrimental to our society because we tend to be sleep-deprived. So it’s adding on to potentially already sleep debt that is there.”

In fact, according to a survey by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, 55% of Americans report feeling tired after the time change. Losing just one hour of sleep can cause irritation, more fatigue, loss of concentration and a decrease in productivity.

Drerup said there have been studies linking the loss of sleep to higher rates of heart attacks and car accidents the Monday after Daylight Saving Time.

“In terms of how it affects most people, they usually feel very sleepy or tired starting the work week out if they’re not adjusting before or trying to prioritize sleep during this time,” she said. “It’s not by chance that National Napping Day is the Monday after Daylight Saving Time.”

Dr. Josh Barzilai, a sleep medicine specialist at Mercy Health, said it takes our bodies at least one day for people to adjust to the one-hour change.

“So people who generally sleep seven to eight hours, they may not notice any difference in their fatigue or sleepiness but for those people who are not sleeping seven to eight hours, who are sleeping less, may notice the effects of sleep loss more when we spring ahead on Sunday.”

For some people, the time difference can take a little longer to adjust to. The good news is there are some things we can do ahead of time to prepare for it.

Here are five tips to combatting the effects:

1.) Prepare early: A few days before springing ahead, start going to bed 15 to 30 minutes earlier than normal to help prepare your body for losing the hour of sleep.

2.) Stay on schedule: Make sure to be consistent with eating, socializing, bed and exercise times while adjusting to the change. Bright light in the morning helps with the adjustment.

3.) Don’t take long naps: Daytime naps could make it harder to fall asleep at night during the transition. Try to keep naps to 20 minutes or less, and take them earlier in the day.

4.) Avoid coffee and alcohol: Do not consume coffee and caffeine four to six hours before bed. Also avoid alcohol, which affects the quality of sleep.

5.) Limit screen time: Especially right before bed.

When it comes to the day of, Barzilai said it’s important to wake up at a normal time. He recommends heading outside to get some fresh air and maybe some sun, depending on the weather.

On Sunday, make sure you go to bed at your regular time or an hour earlier to prepare yourself for the start of the work week.