All students at one Lisbon school qualify for free lunch

LISBON, Ohio (WYTV) – Every student at McKinley Elementary in Lisbon will be able to eat for free at school.

According to a report in the Morning Journal, a recent income survey determined 48 percent of students qualified for free school breakfasts and lunches.

At that rate, McKinley qualifies for the federal free and reduced school meal program to cover costs for up to 78 percent of students.

Superintendent Joseph SiefkeThe says the district will pay the remaining 22 percent so all students will benefit.

