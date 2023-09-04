(KRON) — The calendar just hit September, and we are still months away from Christmas. But there’s already a large segment of people getting in the holiday mood by streaming one of the season’s most recognizable tunes.

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” suddenly racked in over 300,000 streams on Spotify on the first day of the month.

Thanks to Filipinos, says the singer herself.

The holiday hit received 316,000 Spotify streams on Sept. 1, according to a post by a Mariah Carey fan page reposted by the singer. However, a good amount of streams are coming from the Philippines.

“Not yet!!! I’ll allow it for my Filipino lambs though,” Carey said Saturday in reference to the sudden uptick in streams to begin the month. “I don’t make the rules!”

According to Spotify Charts, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” was streamed 112,040 times in the Philippines on Sept. 1 — the 82nd most-streamed song in the country that day. Filipinos are known for having the longest Christmas celebrations worldwide, which typically begin in September.

Perhaps, Carey thinks beginning the Christmas festivities in September is a bit early. In 2021, the singer replied to a KRON4 tweet about when she prefers to get in the holiday spirit.

“My personal preference is to wait until after Thanksgiving,” Carey said. “But there’s no regulating festiveness!!!”

Thanksgiving is only 83 days away!