Akron woman sentenced for involvement in Youngstown double homicide

Police said Hall drove her boyfriend, John Brunner III, to a home on West Judson Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) — An Akron woman was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison for her role in a Feb. 29 double homicide on Youngstown’s south side.

Courtney Hall, 31, received the sentence from Judge John Durkin after pleading guilty to three counts of tampering with evidence.

Police said Hall drove her boyfriend, John Brunner III, to a home on West Judson Avenue where Brunner shot and killed the mother of his daughter, Cierra Morris and her father Leroy Morris, 58.



Hall was accused of getting rid of the clothes Brunner wore and moving the car and gun used in the crime. She did cooperate with police.

Brunner pleaded guilty in August to both slayings and is serving a sentence of 41 years to life in prison.