Administrative investigation underway as 3 Liberty Twp. firefighters are off the job

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – In an emergency teleconference meeting Wednesday morning, Liberty Township trustees accepted the resignations of Lt. Josh Cleland effective after Thursday and Lt. Justin Graham after Friday.

Trustees also agreed to accept Capt. Chris Olson’s retirement starting Thursday if Olson signs a separation agreement.

Cleland has worked for the Liberty Fire Department for seven years.

Graham has worked there for 12 years and at one point was the department’s firefighter union president.

Olson has been with the department for 20 years.

