Adam Coy pleads not guilty to murder of Andre’ Hill, bond set at $3 million

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Adam Coy, the former Columbus police officer charged in the murder of Andre’ Hill, made his first court appearance Friday.

A Franklin County judge set bond at $3 million.

Coy has remained silent for the proceedings thus far. The judge set the bond at 3 million and no contact order @nbc4i — Karina Cheung (@KarinaCheungTV) February 5, 2021

Attorney Mark Collins argued that Coy is not a flight risk and has cooperated with every stage of the investigation. Collins also pointed to Coy’s ties to the community and past service when arguing against a high bond.

The Attorney General’s office argued that the possibility of a life sentence may give different ideas to someone who would not ordinarily flee. The Attorney General’s office asked for high bond.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed that there should be a no contact order between Coy and potential witnesses in the case.

Ohio Attorney General David Yost announced Wednesday that Coy had been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for the shooting death of Hill.

Coy is charged with murder in the commission of a felony, felonious assault, dereliction of duty for failure to turn on his body camera, and dereliction of duty for failure to inform his fellow officer that he felt Hill presented a danger.

Coy’s attorney, Mark Collins, said the interaction between Coy and Hill lasted between two and three minutes and that footage from the body camera Coy was wearing doesn’t show the whole interaction.

“We anticipated an indictment, we expected one,” Collins said. “However, we were a little surprised with some of the charges in this situation.”

Collins said Coy intends to plead not guilty.