Highway Patrol: Truck driver killed in Vienna rollover crash

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio State Highway Patrol said a truck driver is dead after a crash in Vienna Township.

Roy Duncan, Jr., 60, of Lake Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said a commercial truck was headed north on Route 11 around 2:15 p.m. when it went off the left side of the road, hit part of a bridge and rolled over onto its roof.

The accident caused several traffic backups.

Highway Patrol closed Route 82 East and West, as well as Route 11 in both directions.

Troopers also closed the entrance and exit for Tibbetts-Wick Road, which goes onto Route 11.

Everything is back open.