BEAVER TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A traffic accident in Lawrence County claimed the life of a man from Beaver Falls in New Beaver Township.

The victim, 84-year-old Herman Hoffmeier, was killed when his car went off the road on State Route 351 near Haggerty Road.

The car hit a hillside and then overturned.

Hoffmeier was the only one in the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.